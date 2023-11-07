Kenya declares a surprise public holiday for a national campaign to plant 15 billion trees

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Kenyan government says Nov. 13 will be a public holiday to allow citizens time to plant trees as part of its ambitious plan to grow 15 billion new trees by 2032. The Kenyan interior minister says planting trees is a “patriotic contribution” to save the country from climate change. Kenya’s current forest cover currently stands at about 7% but the government has set aside more than $80 million this financial year, as it bids to increase tree cover to more than 10%. Climate change is worsening droughts in the Horn of Africa, including Kenya, where rains have failed for five seasons in a row.

