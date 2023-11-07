Just 10 days before another government shutdown, Congress expands to-do list with Ukraine, border

WASHINGTON (AP) — There are just 10 days before another potential government shutdown. Congress faces a Nov. 17 deadline to fund the federal government but is no closer to resolving the standoff — and in fact is complicating matters. Republicans are demanding strict U.S. border security changes as a condition of any support for Ukraine in the fight against Russia. New House Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that Republicans don’t want a federal shutdown. But his predecessor, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted as speaker after compromising with Democrats in September to keep federal offices open. Democrats say the GOP border package is too draconian and should not be used as ransom to help Ukraine.

By LISA MASCARO and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.