It’s Election Day. Here is what you need to know

Though its an off-year general election, races across the country will have far-reaching implications for 2024 and beyond. For example, there are two races that are determining state governors. Other races will provide insight into how abortion rights are shaping American politics. Some contests, such as Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court race, could play a significant role in voting-related cases during the 2024 presidential campaign. There could also be some historic firsts, as in Rhode Island, which could elect its first Black representative to Congress.

By The Associated Press

