Islamic State group claims responsibility for a minibus explosion in Afghan capital that killed 7

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a minibus explosion in the Afghan capital that killed at least seven people. The Sunni militant group said its members detonated an explosive device on the bus carrying Shiite Muslims late on Tuesday. Twenty others were wounded in the attack in Kabul’s western Shiite neighborhood of Dashti Barchi. That’s according to a police spokesman. The bombing was the second attack to have struck the area in as many weeks. Four people were killed and seven were wounded when an explosion hit a sports club in the neighborhood in late October. IS also claimed responsibility for that attack.

