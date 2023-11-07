China’s Xi urges countries unite in tackling AI challenges but makes no mention of internet controls

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping says potential risks associated with artificial intelligence are challenges that countries should deal with together. Xi’s remarks come against the backdrop of China’s rigid control of free speech on the internet while maximizing the internet’s economic benefits and social media’s propaganda contributions to the ruling Communist Party’s authoritarian agenda. Xi’s prerecorded speech was broadcast on Wednesday to a major internet conference. He called for common security in cyberspace instead of confrontation. He said China would work with other countries to address risks brought by the development of AI and expressed his objections to “cyberspace hegemony.” The World Internet Conference Summit is being held in the eastern city of Wuzhen.

