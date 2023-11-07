Chile president calls for referendum on new constitution proposal drafted by conservative councilors

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean President Gabriel Boric has formally received the draft of a new constitution and is calling for a national referendum next month so citizens can decide whether the new charter will replace the country’s dictatorship-era constitution. Chileans will decide on Dec. 17 whether to accept the new document that was largely written by conservative councilors and that some warn could make abortion fully illegal in the South American country. Boric says that if the document is accepted, his government will work on its implementation and if rejected, it will focus on “continuing to work and govern for the well-being of the people.”

By EVA VERGARA and DANIEL POLITI Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.