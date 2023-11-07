Brazil police search Portugal’s Consulate in Rio de Janeiro as part of a corruption investigation

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian federal police have conducted searches at five locations, including the Portuguese Consulate in Rio de Janeiro, as part of a corruption investigation. Portuguese public prosecutors and Portuguese security agents accompanied the Brazilian officers, according to a statement from the Federal Police force. The statement says Portuguese authorities are investigating alleged corruption and the falsification of documents in collusion with applicants seeking visas and Portuguese nationality. Many Brazilians have struck out for Portugal during the past decade. A spokesperson from the federal police’s press office said the searches were unrelated to the corruption-related raids and arrests in Portugal that prompted Prime Minister António Costa’s resignation on Tuesday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.