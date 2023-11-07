Americans divided over Israel response to Hamas attacks, AP-NORC poll shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are divided over Israel’s response to Hamas’ attack one month ago. That is according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. While 40% of Americans believe Israel has gone too far, 38% said the counterattack has been appropriate. Only 36% said it’s extremely or very important to provide aid to Israel’s military to fight Hamas. At the same time, Americans have become more likely to describe Israel as an ally that shares U.S. interests and values since the war began. The poll was conducted from Nov. 2 to 6.

By CHRIS MEGERIAN and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

