Teachers in Portland, Oregon, strike for a 4th day amid impasse with school district

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Teachers in Portland, Oregon, have entered the 4th day of a strike. Schools remained closed Monday after negotiations between the teacher’s union and the district failed to advance over the weekend. Disagreements over the district’s budget are a main sticking point. The district says it doesn’t have enough funding for the salary raises that the teacher’s union has proposed. But the union and state lawmakers representing the Portland area have pushed back against this. Legislators say they adequately funded schools when they approved a record $10.2 billion K-12 budget earlier this year. The teacher’s union and the district were scheduled to meet again Monday to continue bargaining.

