South Africa recalls ambassador and diplomatic mission to Israel and accuses it of genocide in Gaza

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s government has recalled Monday its ambassador and diplomatic mission to Israel in condemnation of the bombardment of the Gaza Strip, calling it a “genocide”. The government also threatened action Monday against the Israeli ambassador to South Africa over his recent remarks on the African country’s stance on the Israel-Hamas war. The war broke out after the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on Oct.7, leaving over 1,400 people dead. More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry. The South African government, led by the ruling African National Congress party which has close ties to Palestine, has called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

