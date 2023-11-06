Pakistan steps up security at military and other sensitive installations after attack on an air base

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say Pakistani authorities have stepped up security at military and other sensitive installations following the weekend attack by militants on an air base. Three grounded aircraft were damaged and a fuel tanker was destroyed. The recently formed Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan has claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack in Mianwali, a city in eastern Punjab province. Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press show one aircraft stand at the base destroyed by fire. Others appear to have sustained damage. Police have repulsed multiple attacks by another group, the Pakistani Taliban, in recent months.

