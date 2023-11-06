Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi goes on a hunger strike while imprisoned in Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A campaign urging Iran to free Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi says the activist has begun a hunger strike over the conditions of her imprisonment and the country’s requirement that women wear headscarves. The Free Narges Mohammadi campaign said Monday she set a message from Evin Prison and informed her family that she started a hunger strike several hours ago. It said Mohammadi and her lawyer for weeks have sought her transfer to a specialist hospital for heart and lung care. It did not elaborate on what conditions Mohammadi suffered from, though it described her as receiving an echocardiogram of her heart. Iranian state media did not immediately acknowledge that Mohammadi had gone on a hunger strike.

