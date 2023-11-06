New Mexico St lawsuit alleges guns were often present in locker room

Two former New Mexico State basketball players and a student manager have filed a lawsuit saying their teammates frequently brought guns into the locker room where they sexually assaulted players as a way of ensuring everyone on the team remained “humble.” The lawsuit filed Monday against the school, its athletic director and former coaches and players says guns were a regular presence in the locker room and elsewhere. The suit describes one of the players as having had guns pointed at him from inside car windows three times as he was walking across campus.

