Maine man sentenced to 15 years for mosque attack plot
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A 19-year-old from Maine accused of producing homemade explosive devices and making plans to attack a mosque has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Xavier Pelkey of Waterville entered an agreement with prosecutors in April in which he pleaded guilty to providing material support to terrorists while a second charge was dropped. Law enforcement officials said Pelkey was in communication with two juveniles about conducting a mass shooting at a Shiite mosque in the Chicago area. Officials said Pelkey planned to contribute firearms, ammunition and explosives. He was sentenced Monday in Bangor, Maine.