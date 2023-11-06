Italy grants citizenship to terminally ill British baby after Vatican hospital offers care.

ROME (AP) — Italy’s government has granted Italian citizenship to an 8-month-old terminally ill British girl, after a court in Britain upheld rulings authorizing the withdrawal of life-supporting invasive treatment. The baby’s situation is the latest in a series of cases in Britain in which doctors and parents have sparred over the treatment of terminally ill children. The child’s family hopes the decision by the Italians will add heft to their fight to allow her to be transferred to Italy. The Vatican’s pediatric hospital in Rome has offered to care for Indi Gregory, and Italy says it will pay for any treatment. Italy’s Cabinet cited “preeminent humanitarian values” Monday in granting the child citizenship.

