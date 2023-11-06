Hezbollah and Hamas’ military wings in Lebanon exchange fire with Israel. Tension rises along border

RMEISH, Lebanon (AP) — The military wing of Palestinian group Hamas says it fired 16 rockets from Lebanon into northern Israel, triggering Israeli airstrikes on the Lebanese side of the border. The exchange of fire came as Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah said its fighters attacked at least three Israeli military posts along the border. The Israeli army said approximately 30 rockets were fired from the Lebanese side targeting northern Israel, adding it was responding by shelling the origin points of rocket launches. The exchange lasted about half an hour and Israel’s Iron Dome could be clearly seen intercepting rockets from Lebanon. Tension has been on the rise on the Lebanon-Israel border after the Israel-Hamas war started about a month ago.

