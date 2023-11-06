French justice minister is on trial accused of conflict of interest

PARIS (AP) — France’s justice minister is facing trial on charges of using his office to settle personal scores. The unprecedented case that has raised concern about checks and balances in French democracy. Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti’s refusal to resign or step aside during the trial has drawn wide criticism. The president and prime minister have stood by him. Dupond-Moretti is accused of abusing his position as justice minister to order probes targeting magistrates who investigated him, his friends or his former clients. He denies wrongdoing. He faces up to five years in prison and half a million euros in fines if convicted.

