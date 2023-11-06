Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sued by book publisher for breach of contract

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is being sued by his book publisher for breach of contract. All Seasons Press alleges that testimony he gave about the 2020 presidential election contradict what he wrote in “The Chief’s Chief,” hurting sales and damaging the publisher’s reputation. In papers filed Friday in Sarasota, Florida, All Seasons cited media reports from last month alleging that Meadows knew that Trump had lost to Democrat Joe Biden. All Seasons is seeking the return of Meadows’ $350,000 advance and damages of more than $1 million. Meadows’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

