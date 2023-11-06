EU envoy in surprise visit to Kosovo to push for further steps in normalization talks with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union’s envoy is on a surprise two-day visit to Kosovo to talk with its leaders on further steps in normalization talks with Serbia. The bloc’s special envoy to the western Balkan region, Miroslav Lajcak, met Monday with Kosovar Deputy Prime Minister Besnik Bislimi. He says the visit is “to follow up on the recent meeting with European leaders in Brussels and the need for full implementation of the Agreement on the Path to Normalization without delay or preconditions.” Lajcak also will meet with Prime Minister Albin Kurti and opposition leaders. The EU has made it clear to Kosovo and Serbia that their refusal to compromise has jeopardized their chances to become members of the bloc. Serbia doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence.

By FLORENT BAJRAMI and LLAZAR SEMINI Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.