Don’t put that rhinestone emblem on your car’s steering wheel, US regulators say

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators are warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals used to embellish a car’s logo on the center of its steering wheel. Such metal or plastic emblems are typically adorned with rhinestones or other decorations and attached to the steering wheel with an adhesive back. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says they can cause serious injury if ejected when the airbag deploys during a crash. The agency says that at least one driver lost sight in one eye after an aftermarket decal covered in rhinestones became dislodged from the wheel during a crash and hit them in the face.

