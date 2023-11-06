Chinese imports rise in October while exports fall for 6th straight month

BEIJING (AP) — The latest trade data from China show its imports rose in October while exports fell for a sixth straight month compared with a year earlier. Customs data released Tuesday showed imports climbed 3% from a year earlier in a bigger than expected improvement, while exports fell 6.4%, faster than the 6.2% year-on-year decline in September. China posted a trade surplus of $56.53 billion, down more than 30% from $77.71 billion in September. Overall, China’s foreign trade has remained sluggish this year as global demand has slackened and the economy has grown more slowly despite the country’s reopening after its strict COVID-19 controls were lifted late last year.

