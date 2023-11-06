Skip to Content
ap-national-news

An 11-year-old killed in Cincinnati has been identified and police are seeking the shooter

By
Published 7:44 am

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Associated Press/Report For America

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An 11-year-old boy killed in a weekend shooting in Cincinnati has been identified. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office on Monday said Dominic Davis the victim of a homicide. No suspect has been arrested. Police Chief Terri Theetge told reporters Sunday that a shooter in a sedan fired 22 rounds “in quick succession” into a crowd of children just before 9:30 p.m. Friday on the city’s West End, slaying Davis and wounding five others. Theetge says it is too early to say whether the shooting was random or targeted.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content