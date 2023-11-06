A 17-year-old boy wanted in the killing of a passenger resting on a Seattle bus turns himself in

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old boy wanted in the fatal and apparently random shooting of a passenger who was resting on a Seattle bus last month has turned himself in. Miguel Rivera Dominguez faces a first-degree murder charge in what prosecutors called “the senseless execution of a total stranger.” The King County Sheriff’s Office said Rivera Dominguez turned himself in without incident Monday morning. King County Superior Court records did not list an attorney who might comment on his behalf. According to charging documents filed last week, 21-year-old Marcel Da’jon Wagner appeared to be sleeping when he was shot.

