4 men charged in theft of golden toilet from Churchill’s birthplace. It’s an artwork titled America

LONDON (AP) — Four men have been charged over the theft of an 18-carat gold toilet from Blenheim Palace, the sprawling English mansion where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born. The toilet, valued at $5.95 million, was the work of Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan. It was part of an art installation that had been installed at Blenheim Palace, near the city of Oxford, before it vanished overnight in September 2019. The Crown Prosecution Service said Monday it has authorized criminal charges against four men, ages 35-39, over the theft. They are accused of burglary and conspiracy to transfer criminal property. The golden toilet, titled “America,” was intended to be a pointed satire about excessive wealth. It has never been found.

