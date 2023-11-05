Virginia school board elections face a pivotal moment as a cozy corner of democracy turns toxic
By CALVIN WOODWARD and ALI SWENSON
Associated Press
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Over the past three years, local school board elections have become the place where America’s deep political divisions are on full display. In Tuesday’s races in Virginia, far-right candidates are looking to take over a number of school boards or expand their slim majorities from past elections. The left is fighting fiercely to make up lost ground. Virginia’s races are seen as a bellwether for the country, and Spotsylvania County has become a particular flashpoint. There, school board meetings that were once known for their tedium have sunk into chaos and poisonous confrontation between right and left, drowning out voices calling for civility.