Luis Diaz sends a message for his kidnapped father after scoring for Liverpool

Luis Diaz lifted his Liverpool jersey to reveal a T-shirt with the words “Libertad Para Papa” (“Freedom for Papa”) after scoring a late equalizer in his first appearance for the team since his parents were kidnapped in his native Colombia. Diaz bundled home a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to earn Liverpool a 1-1 draw at Luton in the Premier League. He immediately sent a message for his father, who’s still missing after the kidnapping by a guerrilla group, National Liberation Army. Both of Diaz’s parents were taken in the Colombian town of Barrancas last weekend. His mother was rescued within hours by police. Diaz returned to training Thursday and was selected on the bench against Luton.

