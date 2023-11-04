US officials, lawmakers express support for extension of Africa trade program

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — U.S. officials and lawmakers expressed support for the extension of a trade program that grants eligible African countries duty-free access to U.S. markets. The move follows a clear push by eligible African countries at the African Growth and Opportunity Act trade forum in Johannesburg to have the program extended. It is currently slated to expire in September 2025. AGOA is U.S. legislation that allows sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to U.S. markets provided they meet certain conditions, including adherence to the rule of law and the protection of human rights. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called on the U.S. Congress to extend the program for a far longer period than the previous 10-year extension granted in 2015.

