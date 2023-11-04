Estonia will allow Taiwan to establish a nondiplomatic representative office in a policy revision

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia’s government says it will allow Taiwan to open a nondiplomatic representative office of Taipei in the Baltic country to boost economic and cultural ties with the self-governing island. But Estonian officials pledged to stick with the “One China” policy in political relations. Estonia is a member of the European Union and NATO. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna told local media outlets on Friday that the government revised its approach to Taiwan at a Cabinet meeting on Nov. 2 while discussing the country’s China policy. China claims Taiwan as its territory. Beijing considers Taiwan as a rebel province to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

