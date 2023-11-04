Chelsea’s Emma Hayes expected to become US women’s soccer coach, AP source says
By ANNE M. PETERSON and JAMES ROBSON
AP Sports Writers
U.S. Soccer is closing in on naming Chelsea’s Emma Hayes as the new coach of the women’s national team, a source familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press. The person spoke Saturday on the condition of anonymity because the details had not been made public. Hayes has won 14 major trophies at Chelsea, including six WSL titles. She has led Chelsea to two domestic league and cup doubles and one trophy treble since taking over the team in 2012.