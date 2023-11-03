Storm Ciarán kills 3 people as it brings record rainfall to Italy, taking European death toll to 10

MILAN (AP) — Record-breaking rain provoked floods in a vast swath of Tuscany as storm Ciarán pushed into Italy overnight. At least three people were killed, bringing the storm’s death toll in western Europe to 10 on Friday. Italian Civil Protection authorities said nearly 8 inches of rain fell in a three-hour period from the coastal city of Livorno to the inland Mugello valley. As rivers overflowed, floodwaters trapped residents in their homes, inundated hospitals and overturned cars. Other regions were on high-alert and authorities warned the storm was heading toward southern Italy. Ciarán left at least seven people dead as it swept across Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany on Thursday.

