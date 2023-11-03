Qualification markers grow even tougher for next month’s 4th GOP presidential debate, in Alabama

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A fourth Republican presidential debate has been set for next month, with heightened polling requirements that could make the stage less crowded than before. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a memo sent to campaigns Friday that the fourth debate would take place Dec. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Candidates must garner at least 6% in two approved national polls, or 6% in one poll from two separate early-voting states. Participants also need to amass at least 80,000 unique donors. The RNC has increased markers with each debate, an effort intended to winnow the once sprawling field.

