Oregon Democratic US Rep. Earl Blumenauer reflects on 27 years in Congress and what comes next

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s Democratic U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer has announced that he won’t be running for reelection next year. He has represented a solidly Democratic district that includes north and southeast Portland since 1996. He has served in public office for five decades. The 75-year-old representative is known for wearing bow ties and bicycle pins. He has advocated for legislation related to climate change, green energy, cannabis and transportation. In an interview with The Associated Press, Blumenauer cited Republican turmoil in the House and a desire to be more involved in Portland issues as key reasons for leaving Congress.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

