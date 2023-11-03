Ohio will vote on marijuana legalization. Advocates say there’s a lot at stake

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Voters in Ohio will decide next week whether to legalize recreational marijuana. Both supporters and opponents say much more hangs in the balance than simply decriminalizing the drug. Issue 2 would allow adults age 21 and over to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and 15 grams of extract. They could grow up to six plants per individual through a government program. Supporters of legalization say it’s about returning revenue that Ohio has lost to states where marijuana is legal, and taking power away from illegal drug markets. But opponents argue it endangers Ohioans and may lead to more work and traffic accidents.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON Associated Press/Report For America

