Officer who shot Breonna Taylor says fellow officer fired ‘haphazardly’ into apartment during raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The ex-Louisville officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor during the botched 2020 police raid took the witness stand in a federal trial Friday. He testified that Brett Hankison fired haphazardly” into Taylor’s apartment the night of the raid. Hankison fired shots into Taylor’s windows, but the bullets didn’t strike anyone. Myles Cosgrove said Hankison’s shots were dangerous and he should have fired at a target. Hankison is on trial on charges of violating the civil rights of Taylor, her boyfriend and her neighbors. Cosgrove fired 16 shots, including the fatal shot that killed Taylor. Federal prosecutors did not charge Cosgrove, saying his actions were justified because they were returning fire.

