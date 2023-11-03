Millions of dollars of psychedelic mushrooms seized in a Connecticut bust

Law enforcement officials say they found a staggering $8.5 million worth of psychedelic mushrooms during a bust in Connecticut. Federal, state and local authorities say they received a tip about possible drug-dealing at a rural home in Burlington and found dozens of dog-food-size bags of mushrooms there on Thursday. Police say they arrested a 21-year-old man on drug charges. Contact information for the man could not be found in public records. The bust comes as two states, Oregon and Colorado, and several cities in the U.S. have decriminalized psychedelic mushrooms. Many other states are considering changing their laws on psychedelics.

