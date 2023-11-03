Long distance! Wrongly measured 3-point line on Nuggets’ court fixed ahead of tipoff with Mavericks
By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer
DENVER (AP) — The 3-point shot of Dallas forward Grant Williams felt slightly off all morning in practice on the new, brightly painted Denver Nuggets court. Turns out, it wasn’t his shot at all. It was a wrongly measured 3-point line. The line’s curvature was painted too far back on the blue-and-yellow floor that Denver will use for the NBA’s In-season Tournament that made its debut Friday night. In the time between shootaround and the game between the Mavericks and Nuggets, the line was repainted to the correct distance.