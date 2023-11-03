Judges toss lawsuit targeting North Dakota House subdistricts for tribal nations

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Three federal judges in North Dakota have dismissed a lawsuit brought by Republican district officials who alleged that the consideration of race was unconstitutional in the creation of state House subdistricts that included ones encompassing tribal nations. The two GOP district officials filed their lawsuit last year. The lawsuit alleged that the subdistricts were “racial gerrymandering” and a violation of the equal protection clause. The three-judge panel granted summary judgment in favor of the state and the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation. Another redistricting lawsuit was brought by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and the Spirit Lake Tribe last year. It awaits a ruling after a June trial.

