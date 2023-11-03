Honduras recalls ambassador to Israel as it condemns civilian Palestinian toll in war

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Honduras has recalled its ambassador to Israel for consultations as it condemns what it calls genocide and other serious violations of international law in the Gaza Strip. It is the latest leftist-led Latin American government to take diplomatic steps to express its disapproval of Israel’s expanded offensive. The Central American country’s foreign affairs minister noted the main points of a recent United Nations resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, respect for humanitarian law and to start a dialogue in search of peace.

