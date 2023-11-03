El Salvador electoral tribunal approves Bukele’s bid for reelection

SAN SALVADOR (AP) — El Salvador’s top electoral court says President Nayib Bukele can run for reelection, even though the country’s constitution technically prohibits it. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal took to social media to confirm Bukele and his running mate, Félix Ulloa, can run in February 2024. The decision was passed Friday with four votes to none, with one abstention. El Salvador’s Constitution prohibits reelection, but in 2021, the country’s Supreme Court of Justice handed down an interpretation of a particular article which enables Bukele to run again.

