Earthquake rocks northwest Nepal, felt as far as India’s capital

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has shaken northwestern Nepal and has been felt in neighboring India. But there have been no immediate reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 5.6 magnitude quake had a depth of 17. 9 kilometers (11.12 miles) near the town of Jumla. The mountainous town is about 400 kilometers (250 miles) northeast of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu. The quake struck just before midnight when many people already were asleep in their homes. Tremors also were felt in the Indian capital, New Delhi. Earthquakes are common in mountainous Nepal. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2015 killed some 9,000 people and damaged about 1 million structures.

