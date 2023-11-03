Earthquake rattles Greek island near Athens, but no injuries or serious damage reported
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattled a Greek island near Athens, but no injuries or serious damage were immediately reported. The quake occurred under land Friday morning near the town of Mantoudi on the island of Evia. That’s about 55 miles north of Athens and was felt in the Greek capital. Authorities advised residents in the area to avoid old buildings and roads where rockslides have occurred in the past. Earthquakes are common in Greece, most occurring undersea.