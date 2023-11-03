Appeals courts temporarily lifts Trump’s gag order as he fights the restrictions on his speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court is temporarily lifting a gag order on Donald Trump in his federal election interference case in Washington. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit decision on Friday puts a hold on the gag order to give the judges time to consider Trump’s request for a longer pause on the restrictions while his appeals play out. The order says the temporary pause “should not be construed in any way as a ruling on the merits” of Trump’s bid. The gag order bars Trump from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses in the case.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

