4 Virginia legislative candidates, including ex-congressman, are accused of violence against women
By DENISE LAVOIE and SARAH RANKIN
Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett is among four male candidates to run for state legislative seats in Virginia this year who’ve been accused of physical violence against women. Garrett has reentered politics after leaving Congress almost five years ago so he could seek treatment for alcoholism. Garrett is seeking a Virginia House of Delegates seat in statewide elections Nov. 7. Garrett’s political comeback has been marked by allegations of abuse in a bitter divorce proceeding. Garrett’s estranged wife has accused him of physical and emotional abuse. She claims he choked her while she lay in a hotel bed with their infant daughter. Garrett denies the accusations.