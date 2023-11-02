Yellen says the US economic relationship with China must consider human rights and national security

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Washington wants to build an economic relationship with Beijing that takes into account national security and human rights and is fair to both sides. In laying out the Biden administration’s economic approach toward the Indo-Pacific region, Yellen says Washington does not seek to decouple from China, the region’s largest economy and the world’s second largest next to the United States. But it wants to diversify by investing at home and boosting links with trusted countries in the region. Her speech on Thursday comes ahead of a planned meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco later this month.

