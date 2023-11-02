Utah woman’s leg amputated after she was attacked by her son’s dogs in her own backyard

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (AP) — A 63-year-old Utah woman had a leg amputated after being attacked by her son’s dogs in her own backyard in a Salt Lake City suburb. Police in Taylorsville, Utah, say the injured woman called 911 on Tuesday while still in her yard with the adult male and female dogs and their five puppies. All seven were pit bulls. Police used pepper spray against the dogs to be able to get over a fence and help the woman. They shot the adult female dog after it got loose and threatened officers. The owner of the dogs surrendered the animals to authorities. Police did not name the dog owner or his mother.

