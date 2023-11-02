Thai workers caught up in Hamas attack faced with the dilemma of whether to flee or stay in Israel

BANGKOK (AP) — Thousands of poor Thai migrant agricultural workers in Israel have shared the fate of many Israelis who were killed, kidnapped or forced to run for their lives when Hamas militants stormed into Israeli villages and towns along the border of the blockaded Gaza Strip last month. Since that day nearly a month ago, more than 7,000 of some 30,000 Thais have returned home on evacuation flights. Many are still missing and at least 22 are listed as having been abducted by Hamas. Still others, like Sompong Jandai, decided to stay because they badly needed the pay — much higher, compared to wages back home. He said that at first he “thought about leaving,” but changed his mind later.

