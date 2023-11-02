Prosecutor: Former Memphis officer pleads guilty to state and federal charges in Tyre Nichols’ death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A former Memphis police officer changed his plea to guilty Thursday in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols, becoming the first of five officers charged to reverse course. The District Attorney’s office said Thursday that Desmond Mills Jr. agreed to plead guilty to federal charges of excessive force and obstruction of justice, as well as related state charges related to Nichols’ death. The statement says he also agreed to cooperate with state and federal investigations, including civil rights investigations by the U.S. Justice Department. Federal and state prosecutors agreed to a recommended sentence of 15 years.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.