Nigeria’s government budgets for SUVs and president’s wife while millions struggle to make ends meet

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s lawmakers have approved the new government’s first supplemental budget, which includes huge allocations for SUVs and houses for the president, his wife and other public officials, sparking anger and criticism from citizens in one of the world’s poorest countries. Already, the country’s National Assembly recently confirmed its more than 460 federal lawmakers will each get SUVs reportedly worth more than $150,000 each. They say the vehicles would enable them to do their work better.

