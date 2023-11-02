Guatemala electoral authorities suspend President-elect Bernardo Arévalo’s party

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The electoral body in charge of regulating Guatemala’s political groups, known as the Citizen Registry, has announced the suspension of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo’s Seed Movement party. A judge had granted the party’s suspension at the request of the Attorney General’s office back in July, shortly before Arévalo was declared the second-place finisher in the initial round of voting. But a higher court ruled that the party could not be suspended during the election cycle, which only ended Oct. 31. Arévalo went on to win a runoff in August and is scheduled to take office in January. However, since the original judge’s order for the party’s suspension remained pending, the Citizen Registry said Thursday it executed the order.

