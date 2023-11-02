Skip to Content
Colombia’s government says ELN guerrillas kidnapped the father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz

Published 9:58 am

Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s government says the guerrilla group National Liberation Army, known as ELN, has kidnapped the father of Liverpool and Colombian national soccerteam striker Luis Díaz. The peace delegation of the government, which is currently in negotiations with ELN, said in a statement it was “officially aware” that the kidnapping had been “perpetrated by a unit that belongs to ELN.” Díaz is one of the most talented players on Colombia’s national team and currently plays for Liverpool in the English Premier League, which he joined last year in a deal worth $67 million.

The Associated Press

